Coronavirus – Ethiopia: UNICEF Ethiopia Humanitarian Situation Report

Highlights – From January to June 2020, children and women in Ethiopia have been disproportionately affected by seasonal climatic shocks, disease outbreaks, locust infestation, and conflict displacement. The community transmission of COVID-19 has brought further complexity to the humanitarian response and has increased the potential number of people who need humanitarian assistance. – 227,613 people… […]

