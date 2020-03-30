Coronavirus – Gambia: The Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health received medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation

Saturday 28th March 2020, the Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Health received medical supplies donated by Jack Ma Foundation at a colourful ceremony at Banjul International Airport. The Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia H.E. Ma Jianchun on behalf of the People’s Republic of China handing over the donation to the World Food […]

