567 new cases were reported on August 3, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 1 July to 2 August 2020. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-ghana-567-new-cases-were-reported-on-august-3-2020?lang=en

567 new cases were reported on August 3, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 1 July to 2 August 2020. Read more on https://...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...