Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, COVID-19 Outbreak In Ghana – 18 April 2020

The Ghana Health Service is supervising the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing as part of the COVID-19 testing exercise. This is after some 57,000 samples have already been successfully tested as at April 15th 2020. In the first batch of this backlog, an additional 198 have been […]

The Ghana Health Service is supervising the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing as part of the COVID-19 testing exerc...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...