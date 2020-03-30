Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ghana As At 29 March 2020, 11:00hrs


Par APO - 29 Mars 2020


Situation Update, Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Ghana As At 29 March 2020, 11:00hrs: As of 29th March 2020, at 10:30 hrs, 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ghana. Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee […]

