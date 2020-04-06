Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases in Ghana as at 04 April 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Avril 2020


Ghana has confirmed nine (9) additional COVID-19 cases; six (6) from Greater Accra and three (3) from Ashanti region. Among the cases from Greater Accra, one is a 37-year-old woman with no history of travel nor contact with a confirmed case. One is a repeat test of a traveller under quarantine who was initially negative […]

Ghana has confirmed nine (9) additional COVID-19 cases; six (6) from Greater Accra and three (3) from Ashanti region. Among the cases from Greater Accra, one is a 37-...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Dimanche 5 Avril 2020 - 22:06 Coronavirus – Gabon: 24 cas positifs

Dimanche 5 Avril 2020 - 22:04 Coronavirus - Gabon: 24 cas positifs

Dimanche 5 Avril 2020 - 21:45 Coronavirus – Botswana: Case statistics as of 5, April 2020

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/04/2020

Tchad : pulvérisation et nivellement, la mairie de N'Djamena à l'action

Tchad : pulvérisation et nivellement, la mairie de N'Djamena à l'action

​Tchad – Covid-19 : ils apprennent à fabriquer de l’eau de javel avec un chimiste ​Tchad – Covid-19 : ils apprennent à fabriquer de l’eau de javel avec un chimiste 05/04/2020

Populaires

Tchad : elles demandent à rejoindre le front contre Boko Haram, même à pied !

05/04/2020

Tchad : plusieurs soldats blessés dans les affrontements contre Boko Haram

05/04/2020

​Tchad – Covid-19 : ils apprennent à fabriquer de l’eau de javel avec un chimiste

05/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un dépôt pharmaceutique offre des kilos de médicaments à un hôpital
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 05/04/2020 - Kelvin Mendig-lembaye Djetoyo

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme

Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 Afrique : Le transport aérien à l’épreuve du Covid-19 05/04/2020 - Tahir Ndiaye

REACTION - 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA