Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Covid-19 Outbreak in Ghana as at 11 April 2020, 23:59 Hrs

Over the past thirteen (13) days (since the introduction of the enhanced surveillance), a number of measures have been introduced to control and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Ghana. Among these include restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing, social distancing, and intensive public education. These measures […]

Over the past thirteen (13) days (since the introduction of the enhanced surveillance), a number of measures...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...