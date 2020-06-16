Coronavirus – Ghana: U.S. partners with Ghana to launch Ghana Learning Radio Program to improve reading for all Ghanaian Children

On June 15, 2020, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan joined Ghana’s Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in launching the Ghana Learning Radio: Reading Program. Developed in response to the closure of over 25,000 primary schools nationwide due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the radio program will engage parents, caregivers, and students […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...