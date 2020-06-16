Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Ghana: U.S. partners with Ghana to launch Ghana Learning Radio Program to improve reading for all Ghanaian Children


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Juin 2020


On June 15, 2020, U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan joined Ghana’s Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in launching the Ghana Learning Radio: Reading Program. Developed in response to the closure of over 25,000 primary schools nationwide due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the radio program will engage parents, caregivers, and students […]

TCHAD - 15/06/2020

Tchad : à Batouma, près d'Abéché, une opération de reboisement dans un village

Tchad : à Batouma, près d'Abéché, une opération de reboisement dans un village

Tchad - Covid-19 : 0 nouveau cas, 0 guéri, et 0 décès
15/06/2020

Tchad : 15 remplacements à la direction générale de la Police nationale
15/06/2020

15/06/2020

Tchad : nominations au ministère du Commerce, de l'Industrie et de la Promotion du secteur privé
15/06/2020

15/06/2020

Tchad : décret de nominations à la Direction Générale de la Police Nationale
15/06/2020

15/06/2020
Covid-19 : Le Tchad réceptionne un don de matériel médical du Maroc
POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais"
26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents
07/06/2020 - Denis Mbairemadji Axel

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État
04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda