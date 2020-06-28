Coronavirus Global Response: European Investment Bank (EIB) and Commission pledge additional €4.9 billion

The ‘Global Goal: Unite for our Future’ [pledging summit](https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_20_1129) organised today by the European Commission and Global Citizen mobilised €6.15 billion in additional funding to help develop and ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments. The money raised will also support economic recovery in the world’s most… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-global-response-european-investment-bank-eib...
