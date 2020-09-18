Coronavirus: Keep health workers safe to keep patients safe – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on governments and healthcare leaders to address persistent threats to the health and safety of health workers and patients. “The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded all of us of the vital role health workers play to relieve suffering and safe lives,“ said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “No […]

The World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on governments and healthcare leaders to address persistent threats to the health and...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...