Today we have tested 450 samples for coronavirus and 12 have turned out positive. 5 are hotel workers and 4 are from contact tracing. Update by CS for Health, Hon. Mutahi Kagwe. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-12-turn-out-positive-from-450-samples-tested-for-coronavirus?lang=en

Today we have tested 450 samples for coronavirus and 12 have turned out positive.

5 are hotel workers and 4 are from contact tracing.

Update by CS for Health, Hon. Mutahi K...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...