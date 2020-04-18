Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: 12 turn out positive from 450 samples tested for coronavirus


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 17 Avril 2020


Today we have tested 450 samples for coronavirus and 12 have turned out positive. 5 are hotel workers and 4 are from contact tracing. Update by CS for Health, Hon. Mutahi Kagwe. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-12-turn-out-positive-from-450-samples-tested-for-coronavirus?lang=en

Today we have tested 450 samples for coronavirus and 12 have turned out positive.

5 are hotel workers and 4 are from contact tracing.

Update by CS for Health, Hon. Mutahi K...

