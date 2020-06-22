Coronavirus – Kenya: 260 positive cases registered from a sample of 3,651 tested in the last 24 hours

Today, we have registered 260 positive cases from a sample of 3,651 tested in the last 24 hours. We now have a total of 4,738 positive cases in the country. Cumulatively, 140,012 samples have been tests so far. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-260-positive-cases-registered-from-a-sample-of-3651-tested-in-the-last-24-hours?lang=en

