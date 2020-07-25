Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Testing for Truck Drivers Helps Open Trade in IOM-TMEA Partnership

IOM, the International Organization for Migration, is providing COVID-19 testing to thousands of truck drivers on Kenya’s borders. It’s part of a regional and national effort to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and reopen trade across the East and Horn of Africa. Over 4,500 truck drivers and crews are being tested for the infection in […]

