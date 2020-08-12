Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (12.08.2020)

Today, 679 people have tested positive from 6,590 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 28,104 the number of positive cases pushing our cumulative tests to 369,091 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-12082020?lang=en

