Unfortunately, today 3 parients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 619. Our Condolences to the breaveled family and friends. CS, Kagwe. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-12092020?lang=en

Unfortunately, today 3 parients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 619. Our Condolences to the breaveled family and friends. CS, Kagwe. Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...