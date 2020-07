Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (19th July 2020)

Today we have recorded another high of 603 positive cases from a sample size of 5,724 tested in the last 24 hours. We now have 13,353 confirmed positive cases, while our cumulative sample tested has risen to 243,887. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-19th-july-2020?lang=en

