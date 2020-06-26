Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (26 June 2020)

Total confirmed: 5533 Total recovered: 1905 Deaths: 137 Today we have discharged 48 patients from various hospitals, bringing to 1,905 the total number of those who have so far recovered from the disease. We also lost another five (5) patients to the disease bringing our fatality cases to 137. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-26-june-2020?lang=en

Total confirmed: 5533

Total recovered: 1905

Deaths: 137

Today we have discharged ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...