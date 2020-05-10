Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya COVID-19 cases rise to 649 Nairobi, Saturday May 9, 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Mai 2020


Kenya has confirmed 28 new cases of coronavirus rising the number of confirmed cases to 649 in the last 24 hours. Out of the 28 cases, 24 are Kenyans while 4 are from the neighboring Country Tanzania, the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Rashid Aman said today during the daily […]

TCHAD - 10/05/2020

Tchad : à Ati, des mesures pour renforcer la distribution en eau

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

ANALYSE - 10/05/2020 - ANA PR Wire

Covid-19 : L'avenir réimaginé pour l'Afrique

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

