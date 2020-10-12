Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (12th October 2020)

73 people have tested positive from a sample size of 2,001 in the last 24 hours bringing to 41,619 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 593,199. 70 are Kenyans & 3 are foreigners. 46 are males and 27 females. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-12th-october-2020?lang=en

