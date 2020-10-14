Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (13th October 2020)

318 people have tested of coronavirus from a sample size of 2,592. 243 people have recovered from the disease. Unfortunately, we have lost 10 patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 787. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-13th-october-2020?lang=en
318 people have tested of coronavirus from a sample size of 2,592. 243 people have recovered from the disease. Unfortunately, we have lost 10 patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 787. ...
318 people have tested of coronavirus from a sample size of 2,592. 243 people have recovered from the disease. Unfortunately, we have lost 10 patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 787. ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...