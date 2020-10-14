Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (13th October 2020)

318 people have tested of coronavirus from a sample size of 2,592. 243 people have recovered from the disease. Unfortunately, we have lost 10 patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 787. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-13th-october-2020?lang=en

