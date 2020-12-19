Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (18 December 2020)

Covid-19 update: 356 people have tested positive from a sample size of 5,768 bringing to 93,761 the number of confirmed positive cases 275 have recovered, 227 from home based care & 48 have been discharged from various hospitals. 11 patients have succumbed to the disease Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-18-december-2020?lang=en

