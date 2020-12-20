Alwihda Info
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (19 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Décembre 2020


390 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,277 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 94,151 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,003,493. From the cases 363 are Kenyans while 27 are foreigners Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-19-december-2020?lang=en

