Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (23 October 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Octobre 2020


Today, 631 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,142 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 47,843 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 646,367. From the cases, 596 are Kenyans and 35 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-23-october-2020?lang=en

Today, 631 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,142 tested in the last 24 hours. T...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 23/10/2020

Tchad : "les problèmes du pays sont si grands, on ne pourrait pas les évacuer en 3 jours"

Tchad : "les problèmes du pays sont si grands, on ne pourrait pas les évacuer en 3 jours"

Tchad : le centre Takewin forme des jeunes en leadership et prise de parole en public Tchad : le centre Takewin forme des jeunes en leadership et prise de parole en public 23/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le président rectifie un décret et annule des nominations

23/10/2020

Tchad : le ministre de la Sécurité publique effectue une mission au Sud

23/10/2020

Tchad : le site internet de la Présidence de la République fait peau neuve

23/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les établissements fermés à Maro (Moyen-Chari), des enfants positifs au Covid-19
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 22/10/2020 - Ahmat Yacoub Dabio

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Que cherche la Turquie en Libye ?

Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution Où est passé l’article 51 ? Proposition de suppression de l’article 67 du projet de révision de la Constitution 19/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda