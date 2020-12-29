Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (28 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Décembre 2020


Currently, there are 673 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,386 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 34 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 17 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 4 are on observation. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-28-december-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



