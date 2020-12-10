Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (9 December 2020)

561 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,387 tested in the last 24 hours. 355 patients have recovered from the disease, 274 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 81 have been discharged from various hospitals. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-9-december-2020?lang=en

