Ministry of Health, Kenya CS Sen. Mutahi Kagwe today attended the historic virtual 73rd World Health Assembly, the 1st of its kind since the establishment of World Health Organization (WHO) & reaffirmed the country’s support for WHO & it’s leadership Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as it spearheads efforts to combat COVID-19. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-cs-sen-mutahi-kagwe-attended-the-virtual-73rd-world-health-assembly?lang=en

Ministry of Health, Kenya...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...