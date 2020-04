Coronavirus – Kenya: Covid-19 update – 24 April 2020

The 16 positive cases were picked from communities by our surveillance teams; eleven (11) in Nairobi and five (5) in Mombasa. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-24-april-2020?lang=en

The 16 positive cases were picked from communities by our surveillance teams; eleven (11) in Nairobi and five (5) in Mombasa. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/pres...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...