Coronavirus – Kenya: Donations from UNFPA Kenya & Kenya Red Cross for COVID-19 response

Today Ministry of Health Kenya CAS, Dr. Rashid Aman received donations from UNFPA Kenya & Kenya Red Cross towards the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-donations-from-unfpa-kenya-and-kenya-red-cross-for-covid19-response?lang=en

