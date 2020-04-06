The Government has extended the ban on international flights for another 30 days. The ban does not apply to flights coming to evacuate foreign nationals & cargo flights,” Transport CS, James Macharia. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-government-extends-ban-on-international-flights-for-another-30-days?lang=en
