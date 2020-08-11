Coronavirus – Kenya: Let the Petals Fall in Dignity Despite Covid-19

Over 10,000 women, girls and boys affected by Covid-19 and other emergencies in urban and rural locations have benefited from this intervention The Covid-19 pandemic has occasioned unprecedented deprivation among women and girls whose pre-existing vulnerabilities as a result of discrimination and marginalization have deepened. They have lost jobs and businesses, delivered babies in situations […]

Over 10,000 women, girls and boys affected by Covid-19 and other emergencies in urban and ru...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...