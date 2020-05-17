Coronavirus – Kenya: President Kenyatta extends curfew by 21 days Nairobi, Saturday May 16, 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the nationwide curfew and the cessation movements in counties of Nairobi, Mombasa Kwale, Kilifi and Mandera till 6th June in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the advice of the National Emergency Response committee on coronavirus. The President also announced that there will be cessation of movement […]
