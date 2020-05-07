Coronavirus – Kenya: Targeted COVID-19 testing in Kenya

Beatrice Lugalia, Ministry of Health, Kenya Social Mobilizer, organizing her community for targeted #COVID19 testing. World Health Organization (WHO) supports the government in dissemination of timely information to communities in major outbreak hotspots in Nairobi. Read more on https://who-africa.africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-targeted-covid19-testing-in-kenya?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...