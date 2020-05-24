Targeted testing activity which is currently on-going in Nairobi & Mombasa, is aimed at identifying those of us who may be having the virus, in order to have them treated & also protect others from being infected. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-targeted-testing-activity-in-nairobi-and-mombasa?lang=en

Targeted testing activity which is currently on-going in Nairobi & Mombasa, is aimed at identifying those of us who may be having the virus, in order ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...