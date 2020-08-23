Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: Total COVID-19 tests in the Country stands at 412,080


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Août 2020


322 more people have tested positive out of 4,470 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 31,763. Our cumulative tests in the Country stands at 412,080. From the new cases, 313 are Kenyans & 9 are foreigners with 179 males & 143 females. The youngest case is a three-year-old baby while […]

322 more people have tested positive out of 4,470 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 31,763. Our cumulative tests in the Country stands at 412,080.

