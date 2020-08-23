Coronavirus – Kenya: Total COVID-19 tests in the Country stands at 412,080

322 more people have tested positive out of 4,470 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 31,763. Our cumulative tests in the Country stands at 412,080. From the new cases, 313 are Kenyans & 9 are foreigners with 179 males & 143 females. The youngest case is a three-year-old baby while […]

