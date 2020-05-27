Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 1348


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Mai 2020


Total confirmed: 1348 Total recovered: 405 Deaths: 52 We are glad to inform you that we have discharged another 3 patients who have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 405. We thank our healthcare workers for the good job.

TCHAD - 26/05/2020

