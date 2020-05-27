Coronavirus – Kenya: Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 1348

Total confirmed: 1348 Total recovered: 405 Deaths: 52 We are glad to inform you that we have discharged another 3 patients who have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 405. We thank our healthcare workers for the good job. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-total-number-of-confirmed-covid19-cases-in-kenya-is-1348?lang=en

