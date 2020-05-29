Coronavirus – Kenya: UNAMID reports 2 COVID-19 cases on its outbound flight to Nairobi

The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) regrets to announce that two passengers aboard its special flight from the Mission’s logistics hub in El Fasher to Nairobi on 27 May 2020 turned out positive results for Corona Virus (COVID-19) when tested by Kenyan health authorities on arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International […]

The African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) regrets to announce that two passengers aboard its special flight fro...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...