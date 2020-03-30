Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: Kenya has four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, one Kenyan and three foreigner


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Mars 2020


Kenya has four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, one Kenyan and three foreigners. Kenya now has 42 confirmed cases (29 March 2020). Out of the 42 positive cases, 24 are male while 18 are female. Three of the cases are in Nairobi and one in Mombasa. 69 samples were analyzed. Tracing of contacts is ongoing. […]

Kenya has four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, one Kenyan and three foreigners. Kenya now has 42 confirmed cases (29 March 2020). Out of the 42 positive cases, 24 are male whi...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 29/03/2020

Tchad : il tue sa femme pour un repas non servi à temps

Tchad : il tue sa femme pour un repas non servi à temps

Tchad : à N'Djamena, les enfants à la rue rêvent d'une vie meilleure Tchad : à N'Djamena, les enfants à la rue rêvent d'une vie meilleure 29/03/2020

Populaires

Lac Tchad - Boko Haram : Déby lance l'opération "colère de Bomo"

29/03/2020

Tchad : il tue sa femme pour un repas non servi à temps

29/03/2020

Tchad - Boko Haram : Déby annonce une offensive aérienne, terrestre et fluviale

29/03/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : les tribus arabes évaluent la rupture avec le Sultanat du Ouaddaï
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation !

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation !

Un Sans-papiers face au Coronavirus (Par Aliou TALL) Un Sans-papiers face au Coronavirus (Par Aliou TALL) 22/03/2020 - Aliou TALL

ANALYSE - 25/03/2020 - Guy Ryder

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies

Le COVID-19 met en évidence la fragilité de nos économies

Des militants syriens planifient l'enlèvement des militaires russes ? Des militants syriens planifient l'enlèvement des militaires russes ? 21/03/2020 - Ahmad Al-Khaled

REACTION - 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience...

Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" Kemi Seba "ne devait pas être expulsé par le Président Macky Sall" 03/03/2020 - Collectif Sortir du franc CFA