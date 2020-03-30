Coronavirus: Kenya has four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, one Kenyan and three foreigner

Kenya has four new confirmed cases of coronavirus, one Kenyan and three foreigners. Kenya now has 42 confirmed cases (29 March 2020). Out of the 42 positive cases, 24 are male while 18 are female. Three of the cases are in Nairobi and one in Mombasa. 69 samples were analyzed. Tracing of contacts is ongoing. […]

