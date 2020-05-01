Coronavirus – Lesotho: Latest Results on Suspected Cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health identified three (3) suspected cases of COVID-19 between April 22. and 28., 2020 who are all Lesotho Nationals and of which one (1) died. Two (2) had a travelling history from RSA while one (1) had no travelling history outside the country, within 14 days prior to their symptom onset. On […]

