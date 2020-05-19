Coronavirus – Lesotho: Results on Recent Suspected Case on COVID-19

The Ministry of Health informs the nation that results for 283 samples, from the 301 that were pending, were obtained on the 15th May and all tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19. While awaiting results, the suspected cases are kept in isolation or home quarantine where they are treated for symptoms. The Ministry of Health will continue […]
