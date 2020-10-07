Coronavirus – Liberia: Mental health and epilepsy patients more vulnerable during COVID-19 crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for mental health and epilepsy patients in Liberia, leading to greater social isolation and disrupting treatment in some cases. MSF helps treat more than 1,400 people with epilepsy or mental illnesses in collaboration with five health facilities in and around the capital, Monrovia. The clinical program is reinforced […]

