Coronavirus – Liberia: Ministry of Health (MOH) receives 10 New Ambulances from World Bank

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has received ten (10) new hard top ambulances from the World Bank to ensure the safe transfer of patients to health facilities across the Country. The donation made on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, will strengthen President George Manneh Weah-led government’s response to the fight against the deadly Coronavirus in Liberia. […]

