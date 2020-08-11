Coronavirus – Liberia: U.S. Embassy Monrovia Update

Liberia has confirmed COVID-19 within its borders. On August 8, the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) published a [COVID-19 testing requirement for travelers departing Liberia](https://www.facebook.com/notes/national-public-health-institute-of-liberia-nphil/travel-application-procedures/3691547654208248/). Exiting Liberia: Individuals departing Liberia by land, sea, or air must follow… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-liberia-us-embassy-monrovia-update...
