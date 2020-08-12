Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (11 August 2020)

Another rise in the total number of COVID19 patients has been reported by NCDC in Libya today. The new 388 patients bring up the aggregate total to 5929. In addition, 14 recoveries and 5 fatalities have been announced. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-libya-covid19-update-11-august-2020?lang=en

