Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (7th Septemebr 2020)

Another rise in the total number of COVID19 patients has been reported by NCDC in Libya today. The new 1085 patients bring up the aggregate total to18834. In addition, 81recoveries and 11 fatalities have been announced. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-libya-covid19-update-7th-septemebr-2020?lang=en

