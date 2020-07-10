Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Libya: Lack of COVID-19 tests when boats return risks surge in cases, warns International Rescue Committee (IRC)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 10 Juillet 2020


Migrants, refugees and asylum seekers intercepted at sea and returned to Libya must be provided with COVID-19 testing to prevent them falling through the cracks and being unable to access the care they need, the International Rescue Committee warns. Since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Libya on March 25, over 3,100 people have […]

