Coronavirus – Libya: Over one million people, including children, women, social workers and care givers to benefit from the additional funding toward the multi-sectoral preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya

The Government of the United States of America, through the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance has approved additional funding of US$ 2 million toward UNICEF’s multi-sectoral preparedness and response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya, which aims to contribute to the reduction of human-to-human transmission and to mitigating the impact of the pandemic on children, adolescents […]

