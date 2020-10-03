Coronavirus – Libya: The Stabilization Facility for Libya rehabilitates Health Clinic‎ in Sebha improving COVID-19 res ponse

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), through the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) completed the renovation of the Mansheya Community Health Clinic in Sebha and handed it over to Sebha Municipal Council to improve access to health services for 90,000 people. SFL works in collaboration with national authorities and public companies to support municipalities to […]

