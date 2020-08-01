Coronavirus – Libya: “They were shot and killed as they fled arbitrary detention”

Three people were shot dead and two were severely injured at the disembarkation site in Khoms on Tuesday night, 28 July, after being returned to [Libya](https://www.msf.org/libya), the country they were trying to flee. The victims are aged between 15 and 18. This is yet another tragic development showing that [migrants](https://www.msf.org/refugees-idps-and-people-move)in Libya face life-threatening… Read more […]

Three people were shot dead and two were severely injured at the disembark...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...