Coronavirus – Libya: “They were shot and killed as they fled arbitrary detention”


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Juillet 2020


Three people were shot dead and two were severely injured at the disembarkation site in Khoms on Tuesday night, 28 July, after being returned to [Libya](https://www.msf.org/libya), the country they were trying to flee. The victims are aged between 15 and 18. This is yet another tragic development showing that [migrants](https://www.msf.org/refugees-idps-and-people-move)in Libya face life-threatening… Read more […]

Three people were shot dead and two were severely injured at the disembark...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



