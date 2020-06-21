Coronavirus – Libya: UNHCR Update Libya

Highlights On 15 June, UNHCR and WFP launched a joint programme to provide emergency food aid to refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban community in Tripoli. The project aims to scale up to reach 10,000 individuals this year. The partnership was launched in recognition of the severe socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in […]

Highlights On 15 June, UNHCR and WFP launched a joint programme to provide emergency food aid to refugees and asylum-seekers living in the urban...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...