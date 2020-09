Coronavirus – MENA: Statement by Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, on COVID-19

This week, our Region reached another milestone as we surpassed two million cases of COVID-19. We are observing developments that remind us again that we must remain totally vigilant in managing this virus. Several countries that had successfully controlled transmission a few months ago, including Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and Lebanon, are now seeing an acceleration […]

This week, our Region reached another milestone as we surpassed two million cases of COVID-19. We are observing developm...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...